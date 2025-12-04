Smucker Legislation Addresses Social Security & Protects Families

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House passed two pieces of legislation introduced by area Congressman Lloyd Smucker. H.R 5284, known as the Claiming Age Clarity Act, would modernize outdated language used by the Social Security Administration to help seniors better understand the timing of their decisions to claim retirement benefits. Early Eligibility Age would become Minimum Benefit Age. This is age 62, the earliest age at which someone can begin receiving retirement benefits. Full Retirement Age would become Standard Benefit Age, which is age 66-67 depending on an individual’s birth year. Delayed Retirement Age would become Maximum Benefit Age, which is age 70, the latest age at which someone can begin receiving retirement benefits. The second measure, H.R. 5348, known as the Social Security Child Protection Act, would require the Social Security Administration to administer a new Social Security number to a child under 14 years of age if the card was lost or stolen in the mail, helping to prevent fraud before it occurs.