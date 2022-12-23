Smucker Bill Makes Adoption Less Stressful

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressmen Lloyd Smucker has introduced legislation that will provide Congress the information needed to ensure administration of the Adoption Tax Credit is fair and does not pose unnecessary burdens to those who adopt. Smucker said an IRS audit is no way to show thanks to families adopting children as it appears to be exactly what is happening to the overwhelming majority of families claiming the Adoption Tax Credit, according to the most recent data from the Taxpayer Advocate Service. The Protecting Adopting Families from Audits Act would require the IRS provide three types of reports to the House Ways & Means and Senate Finance Committees to seek:transparency into the audit rates of those who have received the Adoption Tax Credit since 2008 as well as an annual report on audit rates through 2032. It also seeks insight into how the IRS audits personal tax credits differently depending on if they are refundable or non-refundable.The bill enjoys support from the National Council For Adoption, the North American Council on Adoptable Children, and Raise the Future.