Smoky Fire At Lancaster County Hotel

LANCASTER COUNTY – Crews battled an early morning fire at a Lancaster County hotel. First responders got the call at 2:40 a.m. today to Amish View Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in Hand. Units arrived with a working fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on multiple floors. Multiple occupants were trapped in rooms and rescues were made via ground ladders. Several occupants, in attempts to escape, broke windows and tied bed sheets together to create ropes to escape. A preliminary investigation showed the fire started in a vending area of the hotel. Several people received medical treatment. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.