Smishing Scam Warning

HARRISBURG – With the holiday season fast approaching and more people ordering online, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police want to warn its citizens about text message Smishing scams. Smishing is the fraudulent practice of sending text messages pretending to be from a reputable company, in order to convince individuals to reveal personal information. The fraudsters will send out millions of Smishing texts and more than a few people will reply, allowing the scam to continue. There are slight variations in the Smishing text messages, yet they are all the same; designed to trick victims into giving up sensitive data, such as login credentials, credit card numbers, bank account information, etc.

Harrisburg Police recommends validating any website (URL) before responding and/or calling the company direct. You can validate a URL by typing it in to an internet address bar. Always call or contact the company using the customer service number, or information, provided from their established website, and never the customer service number provided in the text (potential Smishing text).