Small Business Week In PA Celebrated

HARRISBURG – PA Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger is celebrating Small Business Week now through May 4. Siger highlighted the important impact small businesses have on the Commonwealth’s economy and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local main streets and downtown businesses during the week. He added there are more than 1.1 million small businesses in PA employing about 2.6 million Pennsylvanians. He added that the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget proposes $25 million for a new program to support the commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across the state. The new Main Street Matters Program will build upon and modernize the existing Keystone Communities program run by DCED.