Slow Down As More PA Work Zones On Roads

HARRISBURG – With more work zones on PA highways,PennDOT is reminding motorists to drive safely after several incidents of work zone intrusions resulted in motorists hitting PennDOT employees or equipment. The most recent crash was June 5 when a PennDOT employee was struck by a motorist while working on a bridge project in Allegheny County. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says work zones may be a temporary inconvenience, these workers all deserve to get home from work safely. Currently under the law, motorists caught driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days. Additionally, fines for certain traffic violations, including speeding, DUI, and failure to obey traffic devices, are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for drivers convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.