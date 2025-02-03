Slick Morning Around The Region

LANCASTER – Drive carefully this morning as temperatures overnight have fallen below the freezing mark. A wintry mix fell last night so untreated surfaces will be slick. Areas of black ice have been reported around the region, so take note if you have to travel this morning. Give yourself some extra time, allow plenty of room between other vehicles, and slow down as you may come upon some ice from wet road surfaces. Temperatures will rise later on today to around the fifty degree mark. WDAC’s Winter Watch has weather related announcements on-air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete listing at wdac.com.