Skimming Device Found at York County Rutter’s

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in relation to the placement of a debit card skimming device at the Rutter’s at 2215 Old Trail Road in Etters. There is a third subject, who is the driver of a Ford sedan, but no photo is available of the third subject. The vehicle in question is a Ford with stickers along the back passenger’s side windows and what appears to be after market rims, in addition dealership license plate is affixed on the front of the vehicle. The device was located and removed shortly after its installation by employees and is in police custody, at this time. It is not believed that any customers card information was obtained by the suspects. Police say the individuals pictured are only persons of interest wanted for questioning, and are not charged with any crimes. You can the photos below. Anyone with information relating to the identity of the individuals or information on the vehicle is encouraged to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.