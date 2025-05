Skimmer Suspect Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in reference to a credit card skimming device being placed at the Rutters at 725 Arsenal Road in York on May 8, 2025. Pictures of the suspect can be seen below. If you have any information on the subject’s identity, please contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.