Skiing Accident Claims Two York County Businessmen

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Two area businessmen died in an avalanche on Monday afternoon during a skiing trip south of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Canadian officials say the two victims were identified as brothers and business partners: Jonathan Kinsley and Timothy Kinsley of York. The two ran Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction. Officials say the two were transported to Kelowna General Hospital where they were pronounced dead. A third person, a guide, was hospitalized in serious condition.