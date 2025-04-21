Six Hurt In Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – State Police in Lancaster say six people were injured after a Saturday, April 19 multi-vehicle crash around 10:50 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at the intersection with S. Singer Avenue in Paradise Township. An investigation found a Hyundai Sonata driven by 34-year-old Douglas Lewis, Jr. of New Holland was westbound on Lincoln Highway while a Toyota Highlander was eastbound. At the intersection with Singer Avenue, Lewis swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the SUV head-on. Lewis was traveling with his 3-year-old son and the Toyota was occupied with four people including two passengers aged 7 and 8-years-old. All occupants of both vehicles were taken to Lancaster General for treatment. Troopers determined that Lewis was DUI at the time of the crash. Lewis was arraigned on aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and other charges.