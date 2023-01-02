Sisters Perish In Lancaster Fire

LANCASTER – Two sisters have lost their lives after a three alarm fire in Lancaster City. Units responded this past Saturday at 10:36 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Lemon Street. Firefighters rescued two victims from the home and provided immediate emergency medical care. One of the victims, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, died on Saturday. Her 13-year-old sister, Ariana Leavitt, passed away early this morning. Anna was a senior at McCaskey while Arianna was an eighth grader at Reynolds. School officials say counselors will be available to students and staff upon their return to school on January 3. In the days to come, crisis support teams will remain engaged to provide support to both students and staff as needed. The district asked that you keep all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy in your thoughts and prayers. The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire and the PA State Police Fire Marshal’s office have ruled the fire accidental due to electrical failure. The home sustained significant damage and has been condemned.