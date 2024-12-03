Siren Test Planned At Peach Bottom

PEACH BOTTOM – Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Power Station on Wednesday, December 4 at approximately 1 p.m. for three minutes. The warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens. Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center is located on the banks of Conowingo Pond in York County. It produces enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 2 million homes.