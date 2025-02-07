Singleness & Valentines Day Spotlighted

LANCASTER – With Valentines Day coming on February 14, being single can bring about loneliness or make it a day they simply want to avoid. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at that with Lisa Anderson, a single woman and Director of Young Adults at Focus On The Family. Anderson speaks on the value of being single and how to shift your mindset to a more positive one during Valentines Day and throughout the year. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”