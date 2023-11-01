Singers Sought For 2024 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The 2024 PA Farm Show is looking for individuals or groups who would like to sing the National Anthem during the event. The PA Department of Agriculture will select a different individual or group to perform at the beginning of each day of the 108th PA Farm Show, which runs January 6-13, 2024. If you spend your morning singing to your cattle, sheep or chickens or pass the time on the tractor serenading your crops, then make a video of your skill. You can find all the rules and eligibility requirements by clicking on the banner below. Submissions will be accepted through November 12.