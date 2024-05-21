Significant Amount Of Cocaine Found And Turned Into Police

LOWER SWATARA TWP., PA – On May 18, 2024 at approximately 7:30 PM, Lower Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a residence on Riverview Drive for a suspicious item that had been located by the resident while doing yard work. Officers responded and spoke to the resident who indicated the suspicious item was located buried in the ground. That item was tested and determined to be a significant amount of cocaine packaged for sale. The item was entered into evidence and a case has been initiated.