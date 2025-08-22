Sight & Sound’s “Noah” Coming To The Movie Screen

STRASBURG – Lancaster County’s Sight & Sound will be bringing the biblical account of “Noah” to the big motion picture screen. Filmed in front of a live audience at their Lancaster theater, the event places movie patrons front and center for every spectacular moment as Noah endeavors to live faithfully unto God in the midst of an increasingly chaotic world. “Noah” will be in area movie theaters for one week only, starting September 18th. For more information on movie theater locations or to order tickets, click on the banner below.