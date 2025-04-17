Sight & Sound Streams “Jesus” For Easter Weekend

STRASBURG – This Easter weekend, Sight & Sound will be offering a free four-day streaming of their production of “Jesus.” Filmed in front of a live audience, the state-of-the-art theatrical production has been experienced by more than five million people worldwide. Throughout Easter weekend, you can gather with the ones you love to witness some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events in the gospels as the story of Jesus’ life unfolds on your TV screen. From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, there’s no place and no person His love can’t reach. The free streaming runs April 18-21 at Sight & Sound TV. You can get more information about the streaming by clicking on the banner below.