Shots Fired On Thanksgiving Day

LANCASTER – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:45 AM, police were dispatched to the parking lot of “Soul Sensations” – 3441 Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers learned a disturbance between unidentified persons in the parking lot of the establishment culminated with multiple gunshots being fired. The persons involved in the incident had left prior to the arrival of police. Multiple spent shell casings from a firearm were located in the parking lot by officers. There were no reported injuries. It was reported by subjects on scene that the individuals involved in the shots fired possibly left the establishment on Columbia Ave. in a black colored truck. Over the past several months police have been called to “Soul Sensations”, which is an eating establishment, on numerous occasions for disturbances, loud noise and fights. It has been conveyed to police the establishment is being rented out for late night “private parties” when these incidents occur. Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 717-898-3103. Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch. Tipsters can remain anonymous.