Shots Fired Leads To Lancaster County Man’s Arrest

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police arrested a suspect after an early morning shots-fired call in the 300 block of S. Christian Street. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings on the 400 block of Locust Street and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect walking in the area. Shortly after the evidence was collected, an officer spotted the suspect in the 400 block of Howard Avenue. The suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Warren Parker of Lititz, initially complied, but then fled into a nearby home. Not long after, he was taken into custody in the back of the residence and had a loaded 9mm Glock magazine in their possession. After securing Parker, officers found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 along with several rounds missing from the magazine inside the residence. Parker, was charged with carrying without a license, escape, discharging a firearm, and fleeing on foot. He’s being held in Lancaster County Prison.