Shots Fired Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – On April 12 at approximately 8:45 PM, officers from the East Hempfield Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Columbia Ave. and Industry Dr. after being advised of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings in the vicinity. The subsequent investigation revealed the incident began after a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the nearby Sheetz convenience store (intersection of Columbia Ave. and Centerville Rd.). There were no injuries and this is believed to be an isolated incident. The identities of all parties involved is still being determined. The police investigation is active and on-going and as such no further information is being released at this time so as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103, or via Crimewatch.

