Shots Fired investigation In Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE – Police in Quarryville, Lancaster County, are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday, April 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Meadow Lane. During the investigation it was learned that a residence was struck by multiple shots; however, no injuries were reported. No suspects were located at the scene. Police believed it to be an isolated incident and there is no continuing threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Quarryville Police at 717-664-1180.