Shots Fired Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Lancaster County. On Wednesday, June 18 around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Judie Lane. During the investigation, it was learned that several gunshots were fired in the parking area of an apartment complex. There were no reports of anyone being injured. The responding officers did not locate any suspects at the scene. Authorities believe it to be an isolated incident and there is no continuing threat to the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873 or leave an anonymous tip at their Crimewatch page.