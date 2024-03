Shots Fired Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Lancaster. Officers responded on March 2 around 5:22 p.m. to the 300 block of Mill Street. During their investigation, it was learned that there were possibly multiple shooters. Multiple casings, live rounds, and a discarded handgun were recovered at the scene. No suspects were located. There were no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300.