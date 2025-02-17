Shots Fired Into Leola Residence

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster woman is accused of firing a gun into an occupied residence. On November 3rd, 2024 around 10 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Leola for a report of shots fired. Officers found that no one was injured; however, an occupied residence was hit by gunfire. As a result of an investigation, detectives filed charges against 39-year-old Ayesha Quinones on February 4th and an arrest warrant was obtained. Quinones faces aggravated assault, discharging of a firearm into occupied structure, and other charges. On February 12th, Quinones turned herself in to authorities and was arraigned. Bail was set at $100,000.