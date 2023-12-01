Shots Fired Incident Including Arrest

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, PA – On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1:00 AM, the Manheim Township Police responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of New Holland Ave. The suspect was reportedly walking around firing his weapon at random. While investigating, the Manheim Township Police Department heard additional shots fired in the vicinity of Burle Business Park. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police was requested to assist and worked with the Manheim Township Police to set up a perimeter and search the area. While searching for the suspect, additional shots were fired and the police adjusted their perimeter and continued searching. After a 4-hour search, the suspect was located on the 700 block of E Walnut St. The subject was identified as David Ramos, age 21. Ramos appeared intoxicated and a 9mm handgun was found in his possession. A witness was able to identify Ramos as the suspect seen earlier firing their weapon. A Ring doorbell camera was also recovered from Ramos who stole it from a private property. It was determined this incident originated in the City, and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police will be charging Ramos with 2 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, 1 count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, 1 count of Public Drunkenness and 1 count of Firearms Discharged in the City of Lancaster.