Shots Fired Incident In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster City are investigating a shots fired incident. On April 15 around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of New Dorwart Street. Although multiple residents reported hearing the shots, officers were unable to locate any evidence after canvassing the area. Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous post via their Crimewatch page.