“Shots Fired” Incident In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County, are investigating a “shots fired” incident. On April 18 around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Union Street. The rear of a residence was struck multiple times. Police are seeking any witnesses or information about the incident as well as anyone who may have cameras in the areas of Pleasant and Church Avenues and the 400 block of Ave. K. Anyone with information is urged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.