Shots Fired In Carlisle

CARLISLE – Police in Cumberland County are investigating an incident of shots being fired near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz Avenues in Carlisle on Wednesday, November 30th around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived in the area, they located evidence of the shooting and property damaged by gun fire. No injuries have been reported. Based on the investigation to this point, it did not appear to be a random act. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.