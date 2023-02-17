Shot Fired Outside Park City Steak House

LANCASTER – Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot outside of Shogun Steak House at Park City Center. Officers responded Feb. 14 around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired and spoke to two victims as well as witnesses. A single .45 caliber shell casing was located in front of the restaurant. Witnesses reported that the suspect fled in a burgundy Mercury Sable. Additional information revealed that 33-year-old Jarvis Jamison pistol-whipped a victim and that is when the gun discharged a single round. Officers later found the vehicle parked in the 600 block of N Lime Street. Jamison was taken into custody without incident. Police did locate the weapon involved which was previously reported as lost by its owner. Jamison faces Persons not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Receiving Stolen Property, and other charges.