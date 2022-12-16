Shoplifting Group Hits Two Tanger Outlet Stores

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities are searching for some shoplifters who hit two area stores. Around 5:15 p.m. on December 11, a man entered the Gap Outlet store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East along with six other subjects. Clothing was removed from shelves and brought to two members of the group who used specialized tools to defeat anti-theft devices. The group fled the store with over $3,500 worth of merchandise. Two suspects have been identified and charges are pending. Police released a photo of a male suspect. Then around 5:45 p.m. on December 14, a female entered the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlet along with a group of subjects. That group split up and were able to remove anti-theft devices from clothing using specialized tools. They attempted to exit the store with over $1,300 worth of merchandise. Police arrived on scene and made several arrests at the store. Additional suspects fled in a dark colored Mazda with Maryland registration plates. Police released a photo of the female suspect. Both pictures of the suspects can be seen under this news story. The Old Navy group is related to the shoplifting incident at the Gap Outlet. Anyone with information regarding either crime is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.