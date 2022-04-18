Shootings In Occupied Residences In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County were dispatched to the 200 block of Perry Street in Columbia on Sunday around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers located numerous shell casings from a handgun in a rear alley. Residents in the neighborhood discovered damage consistent with bullet holes in the rear of their homes and yards. No injuries were reported. Officers are in the process of checking resident’s surveillance cameras and Columbia street cameras. Two teenage or younger adult males wearing hooded sweatshirts were observed fleeing from the alley. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.