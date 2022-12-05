Shootings In Harrisburg Investigated

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating two separate shootings. Yesterday around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. They located multiple spent shell casings and made contact with a man who was attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The man, nor any other occupants, were injured. Later yesterday, around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Woodbine Street and located a male victim, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Police believe the man was targeted and it was not a random act. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.