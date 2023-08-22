Shooting Suspect Sought By Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are searching for a shooting suspect. On Sunday, August 13 around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Cranberry Street for a report of shots fired with multiple people shot. Upon arrival, officers located a single gunshot victim, with multiple other victims arriving at local hospitals via private vehicles. An investigation determined that 42-year-old Jerry Foster was responsible for the shooting. Foster fled the area immediately following the incident and is still being sought. Anyone with information on the shootings or information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to Foster’s whereabouts.