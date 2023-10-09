Shooting Suspect Nabbed In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police arrested a suspect involved in a shots fired incident. On Saturday, October 7 around 7:55 a.m., officers responded to the first block of Conestoga Street for a report of a gunshot being fired. Officers flooded the area, but did not locate any suspects. Utilizing video from the Lancaster Safety Coalition, officers learned that a lone suspect, 18-year-old Doodley Charles, a homeless male, fired a gunshot at a residence in the block. A still image of Charles was obtained by investigating officers. At around 12:15 p.m., officers spotted Charles in the 600 block of E. Marion Street. Charles fled into the backyard of a residence on the block and a perimeter was established. Charles was later found and taken into custody. Police found a loaded, “ghost gun” nearby. Charles was charged with multiple weapons related offenses and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person for shooting into an occupied residence.