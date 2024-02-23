Shooting Investigations In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Two separate shootings in Harrisburg are under investigation. Yesterday, just after 12 noon, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Wakefield Road for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported for medical treatment. Police believe the incident is believed and no confirmed threat to the public. The second occurred yesterday about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but later died.