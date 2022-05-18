Shooting Investigation – South Queen And Andrew Streets

LANCASTER – On May 17, 2022, at approximately 6:55 PM, Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau were dispatched to the area of S. Queen and Andrew Streets for a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male and a juvenile shooting victim, both Lancaster City Residents. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment. Members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police are actively investigating this shooting incident. Investigators are actively seeking anyone who had witnessed the shooting incident or has knowledge of what happened. Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by Texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.