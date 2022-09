Shooting Investigation In York

YORK – Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in York. Around 3:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Jackson and S. Court Streets and located a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at yorkcitypolice.com or 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.