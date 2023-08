Shooting Investigation In York

YORK – Police are investigating a weekend shooting in York. On Saturday, August 19 at 2:55 a.m., an unknown vehicle fired 4 shots at a group of individuals that were to the rear of an address in the 600 block of W. College Avenue. A 17-year-old victim was shot once. The injury is non life threatening. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or at yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can always be anonymous.