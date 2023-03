Shooting Investigation In Oxford

OXFORD – A shooting in Oxford, Chester County, is under investigation. On March 23 at 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Maple Street in the borough. An unidentified victim was transported and treated at a local hospital for their injuries. This is an ongoing investigation that appears to be isolated with no threat to the general public. Anyone with information or with exterior cameras in close proximity to the area is asked to contact Oxford Police at 610-268-3171.