Shooting Investigation In Lancaster County

COLUMBIA – Police are investigating a Lancaster County shooting. Yesterday at 11:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street in Columbia Borough. Upon their arrival, police located a male victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound. Based off of information gathered, it appears that this is not a random incident with no threat to the public. This investigation is currently ongoing, with investigators reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and speaking with potential witnesses. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Detective Leddy or the on-duty patrol supervisor at 717-684-7735.