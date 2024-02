Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A weekend shooting in Lancaster is under investigation. On Sat. Feb. 10, at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Duke Street and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police are actively pursuing leads and gathering information pertaining to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.