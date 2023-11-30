Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – On November 30, 2023, at approximately 12:27 AM, Lancaster City police officers responded to the Lancaster General Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Fortunately, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim claims he was walking “somewhere” in the city and was approached by an unknown black male, wearing a black ski mask and Gap sweatshirt who shot him. A witness stated the victim was picked up “near F&M.” The victim and witness were very vague and less than cooperative with officers when discussing this incident. If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, please call the Lancaster City Police Station at 717-735-3300 or submit an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.