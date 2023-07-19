Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, July 18 at 12:13 p.m. in the 200 block of W. King Street. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated. Police do not believe this was a random act or that the public is in danger. The investigation is ongoing and they have no suspects in the case. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.