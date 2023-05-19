Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster. Officers responded yesterday at 3:55 p.m. to the 100 block of New Dorwart Street for reports of shots fired. A few minutes later, a local hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim arrived at their location. The hospital treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe this was a random act and do not believe the public is in danger. No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.