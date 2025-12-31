Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster County. Yesterday, shortly after 5 p.m, officers responded to the 700 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township. It was reported that a male was shot and the shooter was still on scene. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid and secured the scene until medical personnel arrived. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The shooter was identified as a female that was known to the victim. Police say there is no danger to the public. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.