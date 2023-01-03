Shooting Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting and an assault. On Sunday, January 1st around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street for a report of a fight with shots also reported being fired. Upon arrival, they located multiple people that had been involved in a fight and were suffering from injuries. Four people were transported to local hospitals for treatment. All injuries were non-life-threatening. A short time later, Harrisburg Police were advised that a surrounding jurisdiction had responded to a gunshot victim at a residence. That victim indicated that they had been shot while in the 1500 block of Berryhill Street. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident was immediately initiated and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.