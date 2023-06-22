Shooting Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Thursday June 22nd, at about 1:30am, the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of Rolleston and Sycamore Streets for a report of shots fired. Upon the arrival of officers, they located an adult male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under an active investigation at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to this investigation.