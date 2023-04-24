Shooting Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Sunday, April 23, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired with a person struck. Upon arrival officers located a single adult male victim, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Officers also located multiple shell casings and a firearm in the area. Officers at the scene were provided limited details about the incident and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.