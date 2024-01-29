Shooting Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Sunday at approximately 2:00pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Fillmore Street for a report of shots fired. Upon the arrival of officers, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victims were immediately transported to local hospitals for emergency treatment. One of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other was listed as stable. A short time later two more gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital. Those victims, one adult male and one juvenile male, were both listed in stable condition. At this time the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.